Candidates for CT’s 3rd Congressional District make final push ahead of Election Day

Conn. (WTNH) — The race for the Third Congressional District seat is heating up as candidates make their final push to voters before Election Day on Tuesday.

Both Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Republican challenger Margaret Streicker were seen Sunday connecting with voters and encouraging them to vote Tuesday if they haven’t already.

Congresswoman DeLauro said, “I’m very very positive. I feel very very strong and excited about my own re-election but I believe we are going to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President. I think we will increase our numbers in the House of Representatives and take the United States Senate.”

Streicker said, “We are very confident. This is so exciting for the change in leadership that we see coming and please, by all means, everyone please get out and vote. This matters.”