Candidates for CT’s 3rd Congressional District make final push ahead of Election Day

Politics

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — The race for the Third Congressional District seat is heating up as candidates make their final push to voters before Election Day on Tuesday.

Both Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Republican challenger Margaret Streicker were seen Sunday connecting with voters and encouraging them to vote Tuesday if they haven’t already.

Congresswoman DeLauro said, “I’m very very positive. I feel very very strong and excited about my own re-election but I believe we are going to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President. I think we will increase our numbers in the House of Representatives and take the United States Senate.”

Streicker said, “We are very confident. This is so exciting for the change in leadership that we see coming and please, by all means, everyone please get out and vote. This matters.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Knights of Columbus cut ribbon on newly-renamed Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center

News /

Candidates for CT's 3rd Congressional District make final push to voters ahead of Election Day

News /

Quinnipiac sends students home who attended party at Anthony's Ocean View that allegedly violated COVID restrictions

News /

Fire crews battle big blaze at West Haven redemption center

News /

New banner at St. Mary's Church in New Haven honors newly beatified, Father McGivney

News /

Drunk driver crashes, lodges vehicle inside New Haven dental office

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss