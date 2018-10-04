Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor gather at Beacon Falls forum Video

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 is your local election headquarters. Some candidates for governor and lieutenant governor gathered at a forum in Beacon Falls Thursday.

News 8 Lead Investigative Reporter George Colli co-moderated the event at Woodland Regional High School.

Candidates shared their positions on a wide variety of issues facing Connecticut, particularly topics that impact high school students.

The candidates shared different ideas on how they would help make college more affordable for students.

"Making sure that tax dollars that we're paying for higher education are going as close to the classrooms and the students as they possibly can as opposed into administrative overhead.", Oz Griebel said.

"I would not use government to make colleges more affordable. I'd like to see our community colleges be better which are better now and you guys I think are realizing that the power of an elite degree is less and less important", said Mark Stewart Greenstein of the Amigo Constitution Party.

"I honestly think that the unsustainable cost of higher education at the state level its something we've got to confront", said Republican Lt. Governor candidate Joe Markley.

"Lets make it so its gonna be less expensive for everyone", said Libertarian Rod Hanscomb.

Bayal Galal, forum Co-Moderator for the debate, tells News 8 the forum received a lot of the questions about the cost of education and the availability of jobs in Connecticut.

Candidates also rotated through issue pods with students on topics they're concerned about.

The democrats did not send a candidate to the forum.