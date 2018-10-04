Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor gather at Beacon Falls forum
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 is your local election headquarters. Some candidates for governor and lieutenant governor gathered at a forum in Beacon Falls Thursday.
News 8 Lead Investigative Reporter George Colli co-moderated the event at Woodland Regional High School.
Candidates shared their positions on a wide variety of issues facing Connecticut, particularly topics that impact high school students.
The candidates shared different ideas on how they would help make college more affordable for students.
"Making sure that tax dollars that we're paying for higher education are going as close to the classrooms and the students as they possibly can as opposed into administrative overhead.", Oz Griebel said.
"I would not use government to make colleges more affordable. I'd like to see our community colleges be better which are better now and you guys I think are realizing that the power of an elite degree is less and less important", said Mark Stewart Greenstein of the Amigo Constitution Party.
"I honestly think that the unsustainable cost of higher education at the state level its something we've got to confront", said Republican Lt. Governor candidate Joe Markley.
"Lets make it so its gonna be less expensive for everyone", said Libertarian Rod Hanscomb.
Bayal Galal, forum Co-Moderator for the debate, tells News 8 the forum received a lot of the questions about the cost of education and the availability of jobs in Connecticut.
Candidates also rotated through issue pods with students on topics they're concerned about.
The democrats did not send a candidate to the forum.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh confirmation to a final vote
- Good Samaritan driver revives squirrel after car scare
- US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
- Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
- Deliberations resuming in Chicago police shooting case
- From Weinstein to Kavanaugh, what's changed in the year since #MeToo went viral
- Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado took place in Connecticut on Tuesday.Read More »
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
- Storm Team 8 visits fall festival in Hamden
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former tribal chairman disputes state cigarette tax
A former Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman says he plans to take the state...Read More »
-
Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
News 8's Keith Kountz had the honor of being the emcee at a great event for...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Woman cuts store clerk with glass in Hartford robbery
A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a grocery store...Read More »
-
Pet of the Week: Dundee
This week's Pet of the Week is an adorable Mini Australian Shepard Mix named...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man dies, another charged with murder in New London stabbing
A man has died after being stabbed during a fight in New London on Thursday.Read More »
Video Center
-
8 Minute Meals: pasta and spicy sausage with butternut squash and fried sage
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Hartford Marathon
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
New Haven Columbus Day Parade
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »