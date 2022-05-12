(WTNH) – The unauthorized leak of a draft Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade has sparked a renewed discussion on the issue of abortion.

Around our country, including here in Connecticut, lawmakers are passing laws to either restrict the practice or secure a woman’s right to choose.

This issue is creating sparks in the race for governor.

The two candidates are close in their beliefs on this issue, but there is sunlight on whether a teenager should have parental consent.

The right to an abortion in Connecticut has been enshrined in state law for 30 years.

Incumbent Governor Ned Lamont and his running mate Lt. Governor Susan Bysewicz have made the issue a battle cry in the race for re-election.

“You know exactly where Susan and I are going to stand. Make sure a woman’s right to choose is not compromised. I haven’t heard such clear statements coming from the Republicans,” said Lamont.

Their Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski and his running mate State Representative Laura Devlin are pro-choice.

“I support a woman’s right to choose it’s gonna stay that way the existing law in Connecticut is going to stay in forcible that’s the way it’s going to be,” Stefanowski said.

Devlin voted in favor of a law to expand abortion access in our state and to create a “safe harbor” for medical personnel who would perform abortions, so they can’t be sued by other states.

Democrats question Stefanowski’s position. Bysewicz challenged him at their convention over the weekend.

“You’re not pro-choice unless you say you will defend our Roe versus Wade law that is enshrined in our state law. And today, I haven’t heard him say he’d veto any piece of legislation,” Bysewicz said.

Lamont added, “He’s been backed by a PAC that wants to outlaw abortion. So I think it’s time for him to be very clear on this issue.”

Stefanowski is calling for parental notification for minors under sixteen seeking an abortion, except in the case of rape or incest.

Lamont doesn’t support that. “My instinct is 98% of people of younger people talk to their parents if they are comfortable, they feel like it safe like it’s the right thing to do. If there are a few odd instances where they don’t feel confident or comfortable doing that for a variety of different reasons. I don’t think you have a law to solve that,” he said.

Stefanowski labels that extreme. “I think that a girl 16 or underneath facing a difficult decision like that I feel like her parents have a right to be involved in that discussion I’m surprised the governor doesn’t. I think his position is a bit extreme,” he said.

The parental notification requirement is something the governor has not supported since he ran for U.S. Senate back in 2006.

You can expect this debate will continue with the Supreme Court said to rule on Roe v. Wade next month.