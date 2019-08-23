Challenger says Ganim got second chance, doesn’t deserve another

(WTNH) — Four years ago, the biggest political comeback story was the election of Joe Ganim as Mayor of Bridgeport after spending nearly a decade in federal prison for corruption.

Now he’s being challenged by a popular Bridgeport State Senator who says he got his second chance but doesn’t deserve another one.

Mayor Ganim was celebrating the upcoming ‘Bellator’s MMA’ debut at the Webster Bank Arena Thursday. It comes in the middle of a political battle to keep the job he won back just four years ago.

Three-term Bridgeport State Senator Marilyn Moore has now officially qualified for the September 10 primary, a match she says the voters of the Park City deserve.

She adds, “I think he wore out his welcome when he ran for Governor. For me, that was like a slap in the face because I really did believe that he was coming back here to try and fix some of the things that he caused.”

In rebuttal, Ganim says, “What people have seen is over a billion dollar invested in the city of Bridgeport which creates jobs, that’s a good thing. We’ve held the line on taxes, we’ve even seen actually is the first tax cut in 12 years in the City of Bridgeport.”

Moore, who this week got the endorsement of the progressive ‘Working Families’ political party, says that much of the development in the city was because of the work of former Mayor Bill Finch.

“The development that you see going on here is the result of the prior administration, not the result of the mayor being here,” says Moore.

But Ganim says that’s not the case and he believes voters here are giving him the credit saying, “I’ve knocked on thousands of doors, most people have said in some form or another, ‘Bridgeport’s on the right track,’

they appreciate us getting things done.”

Moore got a late start campaigning because of the legislative session where she was instrumental in passing the state’s new ‘Paid Family & Medical Leave’ law. By virtue of her endorsement by the ‘Working Families’ party, Moore automatically gets on the November ballot, win or lose in the Primary.

