Christmas showdown on COVID Relief Bill affects Connecticut families, businesses

Conn. (WTNH) — President Donald Trump says there’s too much pork and not enough help in the COVID-19 Relief bill passed by lawmakers this week. Some Republicans say it’s “political pork wrapped to look like a COVID relief gift.” Democratic leaders disagree. All this delaying relief to Connecticut families and businesses.

Washington D.C. politics front and center in a Christmas showdown.

“Where were you, Mr. President? They have been negotiating for a month,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont at a press conference on Christmas Eve. “Don’t come in after the fact and pull the rug out from everyone.”

President Trump released a video this week slamming the more than a trillion-dollar relief package calling it “a disgrace.”

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests – while sending the base minimum to the American people,” he said.

President Trump says millions in foreign aid and pork is wrong.

Republican State Party Chair J.R. Romano tells News 8 there was $20 million for the Coast Guard Academy Museum in Connecticut.

“What does a museum in Eastern Connecticut have to do with COVID relief when you are forcing landlords in this state to go into bankruptcy?” Romano asked. “When you’re closing restaurants left and right?”

Trump asked Congress to amend the bill, cut the pork, and raise the stimulus check amounts from $600 to $2,000 dollars for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

But congressional Republicans shot down a Democratic proposal.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT-D) says the partisanship is hurting the people: “If the president vetoes the pandemic relief bill it would really be a gut punch to families and businesses.”

Both Democratic lawmakers and Republicans agree those residents waiting for relief are being hurt.

How lawmakers and the president decide to remedy that is the question.

“For Chris Murphy and Dick Blumenthal or any of our Congresspeople to stand up and say ‘this bill is a good bill’ based on how much spending has gone out for other nations and not your family and people watching this it’s disgusting,” said Chairman Romano.

The 5,000-page bill is on its way to the president’s desk.

Lawmakers say if the president vetoes it, they will try to override him next week. The House meets Monday. The Senate on Tuesday.

They will have to also vote on a “continuing resolution” providing money to keep the government open.