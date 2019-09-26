College Repubs say they are facing harassment on campus because of their conservative views

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– President Trump has labeled this week’s move by House Democrats toward impeachment as another ‘witch hunt’ and ‘Presidential harassment.’ College Republicans here in Connecticut say they are facing harassment on campus because of their support of the President and their conservative views.

“We’re seeing on on college campuses, not so much criticism, but trying to suppress these ideas by publicly humiliating these kids into silence,” says Tim Anop, the President of the Connecticut College Republicans and the University of New Haven chapter.

The college Republicans say that by merely making it known that they support President Trump, they are subject to scorn, Anop adding, “As a student at the University of New Haven I’ve been told in front of my peers by a professor that my opinion did not matter because I supported the President.”

A student at Trinity, Nick Engstrom, says he was seriously harassed because he was associated with a conservative club that advocates the study of Western civilization, “I was called a ‘basic klansman’ on Instagram and dubbed the next leader of the KKK. Think about it. Can you ever imagine being called that?”

The chairman of the state Republican party, JR Romano, notes that an on line Yahoo survey found that 73% of college Republicans nationwide said they were uncomfortable or unwilling to share their political opinions out of fear.

Romano adding, “The reality of what we’re facing here in this country is that anything that is not ‘liberal,’ anything that doesn’t fit the ideology of the Democratic party, should be shouted down and attacked.”

A spokesperson for UNH saying;

“We have always encouraged our students to share their views through a mutually respectful and open dialogue.”

A spokesperson for Trinity College saying;