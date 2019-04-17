Concerns over privatization plans of Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) workers are sounding the alarm in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

They are voicing their concerns with budget proposals to cut and privatize services.

The workers say this would greatly impact people struggling with mental health problems, as well as opioid addiction and put their care at risk.

DMHAS workers are holding a news conference on the issue in Hartford at 10 a.m. in the Legislative Office Building.