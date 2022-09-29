WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Americans should begin seeing more baby formula on shelves after Congress passed an act to motivate foreign imports, according to an announcement Thursday from Rep. John B. Larson’s (D-Conn.) office.

The Bulk Infant Formula to Retail Shelves Act targets “base powder,” which is made up of proteins, fats and carbohydrates that are then mixed with nutrients to make formula. Under the bill — passed unanimously by the House and Senate — tariffs will be temporarily lifted on the powder.

“The passage of this legislation today is a huge win for families and will be a powerful tool in addressing the ongoing baby formula shortage,” Larson, along with House members Suzan DelBene (D-Washington), Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon), Dan Kildee (D-Michigan), Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska) and Drew Ferguson (R-Georgia) said in a joint written statement. “This measure, combined with the Formula Act that Congress approved in July, will help get more safe, affordable formula on store shelves and increase domestic production capacity. We thank our colleagues in the House and Senate for their overwhelming bipartisan support on this measure. This shows how we can put families first and show Americans governance can work for them.”

The new law goes hand-in-hand with the Formula Act, which was passed earlier this year and temporarily lifts tariffs on imported baby formula. The bill has reduced the price of imported formula by more than 25%, according to the announcement.

While the Formula Act lowered prices, it didn’t reduce tariffs on formula base, according to the announcement.

Current base powder tariffs are 13.6%, plus an additional $1.035 a kilogram. The amount of duty-free base powder will be capped at 2,600 metric tons if President Joe Biden signs the Bulk Infant Formula to Retail Shelves Act.