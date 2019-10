NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Democratic nominee for New Haven mayor, Justin Elicker, has picked up a big endorsement.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is throwing her support behind Elicker. She cited his progressive platform plan for New Haven as her reason to endorse Elicker.

Elicker defeated incumbent mayor Toni Harp in the democratic primary. But Harp’s name is still on the ballot under the Working Families Party line.

The election is November 5th.