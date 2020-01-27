Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro talked jobs and the importance of making more good paying jobs available.

DeLauro met with labor leaders, college administrators and students in New Haven Friday morning.

She spoke about $290 million now being made available in a new bill for job training programs, like apprenticeships and helping community colleges train students for jobs that are now in highest demand.

“People need to get the kind of training and credentials they need in order to be able to succeed at the federal level. We have programs for youth workers, dislocated workers and we were able to fund each of those programs,” said DeLauro.

DeLauro is the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee.