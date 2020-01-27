Breaking News
Report: 3 people shot at Bridgeport courthouse
Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven

Politics

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro talked jobs and the importance of making more good paying jobs available.

DeLauro met with labor leaders, college administrators and students in New Haven Friday morning.

She spoke about $290 million now being made available in a new bill for job training programs, like apprenticeships and helping community colleges train students for jobs that are now in highest demand.

“People need to get the kind of training and credentials they need in order to be able to succeed at the federal level. We have programs for youth workers, dislocated workers and we were able to fund each of those programs,” said DeLauro.

DeLauro is the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven"

Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven"

RESOLVED Silver Alert: Police locate missing Waterbury woman

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RESOLVED Silver Alert: Police locate missing Waterbury woman"

Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics"

Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal"

State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss