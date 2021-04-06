Conn., Mass. governors making joint effort to tackle rising prescription drug costs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut and Massachusetts are teaming up again. This time, to tackle prescription drug costs.

The Massachusetts legislature is taking up a bill that would tackle the rising costs of prescription drugs. And now, Governor Lamont says he wants to see the same thing happen here in Connecticut.

“I and no one else should have to face unaffordable drugs that we need to live.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Tuesday announcing their support of legislation that would penalize drug manufacturers if they try to charge more for drugs than the consumer price index.

It’s a concern known all too well by people like Jay in Groton who live with chronic conditions and need costly drugs to survive.

“I live in fear of the day I have to face the $32,000 fee it costs me to stay alive for a single month,” Jay said.

The two Governors said they are attempting to take on big pharma in an effort to help people who need drugs to live but also help state budgets.

“Once you’ve got your set price for that drug, it can only go up as a function of inflation plus a little bit. That allows states to plan. That allows individuals to plan. Making sure we know what our costs are going forward,” Lamont said. “And I’d like to think over an amount of time it’s going to bring down the high price of pharmaceuticals for us all.”

“The current proposal we have before the legislature would increase accountability for drug manufacturers since prices increase exponentially,” Baker said.