(WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy has been calling on lawmakers to act in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Now, a candidate for the U.S. Senate is harshly criticizing Murphy’s speech.

When News 8’s Dennis House asked Republican Peter Lumaj what he would do to stop school shootings, he said the following:

“Well, I wouldn’t do what Chris Murphy did. He became a drama queen in the state Senate. That’s an embarrassment and he was taking advantage of this tragedy, trying to raise money as he did when we had the tragedy in Las Vegas. That’s one thing they shouldn’t do. Take advantage of this for political reasons,” Lumaj said.

