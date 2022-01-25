Conn. Senator Paul Formica will not seek reelection to State Senate in 2022

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Senator and Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica announced Tuesday he will not be seeking reelection to the State Senate in November.

He wrote in a letter he has “been sensing a pull toward a new season” in recent months, saying he feels it is time for him to retire.

“I believe that I live in the greatest town, in the greatest senate district, in the greatest state, in the greatest country in the world and it has been an immeasurable gift to have the opportunity to share my time, voice and talents as a public official,” Formica said.

Formica has spent 31 years in elected public service. He served as First Selectman of East Lyme and State Senator of the 20th district, where he served eight communities, including East Lyme, Bozrah, Montville, New London, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Salem and Waterford.

“There is a bright future ahead for this state and this district. I believed it 31 years ago and I believe it even more today,” Formica said. “Thank you for the honor of serving the communities I hold so dear.”