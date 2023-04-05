HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s essential workers have received far smaller checks for “hero pay” than they were initially promised, but the state’s comptroller is trying to get the fund a boost.

Sean Scanlon said that 150,000 people got checks last month, and 5,000 more are left to be paid.

The pandemic Premium Pay program covers essential, private sector workers such as hospital employees, delivery drivers and frontline grocery store staff. For now, the program is done.

“However, right now, the legislature is working on an extension of that program, extending it to different kinds of people, and that’s working its way through the legislature right now,” Scanlon told News 8.

Workers who applied expected to receive $1,000. More people applied than the state expected, leading to a funding challenge and smaller checks for most.