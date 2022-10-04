BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Democrats joined the group Bridgeport Generation Now on Tuesday to discuss initiatives to support an upcoming ballot question that would allow early voting in Connecticut.

The groups want to draw a line between the Stephanie Thomas, who is running as a Democrat, and Republican Dominic Rapini.

“Connecticut is one of only four states who still don’t have this common-sense reform,” Thomas said. “We have a candidate who has spread misinformation here in Connecticut about our elections, and has accused our secretary of state of a mass coverup around our 2020 election, and who is a Trump enthusiast, even after everything we’ve learned about Jan. 6.”

Rapini told News 8 regarding Thomas that “Her eagerness to spread lies and misinformation about me is clearly a deflection tactic.”