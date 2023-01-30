HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Democratic leaders outlined a plan Monday as they prepare to tackle a series of bills that hope to improve safety — including topics such as domestic violence and children’s privacy online.

“Now, the kids are never safe,” state Sen. James Maroney (D-District 14) said. “This is with them all of the time.”

Maroney said that last year, 59% of U.S. teens were harassed or bullied online, ,and that the suicide rate among young girls has tripled since 1999.

Other agenda items include educating the state’s workforce, improving mental and physical health, and lowering costs for consumers.