HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrats in the Connecticut Senate plan to focus their efforts on pushing bills to make higher education more affordable and strengthen the state’s workforce.

Proposed legislation includes lowering barriers for job training, along with increasing transparency for how school systems report spending $9 billion in federal, state and local funding.

“We want to know where our dollars are being spent, besides just teacher salaries,” Sen. Doug McCrory (D-District 2) said. “There’s a lot more resources that our children need to be successful, so we’re going to do a deeper dive and look at how we’re spending that $9 billion across the state of Connecticut.”

Other introduced proposals include expanding paid sick leave and implementing predictable work schedules for the state’s workers.