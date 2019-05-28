Connecticut Hospital Association, Gov. Lamont look to reach compromise on hospital tax

(WTNH) - The fate of a proposed tax on hospitals could be key to getting a state budget deal through before the end of this session.

Governor Ned Lamont and the state's hospitals have been at odds for months over his two-year, $43 billion budget plan.

It scrapped a deal reached in 2017 that could cut taxes on hospitals.

They now face the prospect of losing $270 million.

The Connecticut Hospital Association and the governor's office have a deadline of June 5th to reach a deal.

