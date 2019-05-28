Politics

Connecticut Hospital Association, Gov. Lamont look to reach compromise on hospital tax

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The fate of a proposed tax on hospitals could be key to getting a state budget deal through before the end of this session. 

Governor Ned Lamont and the state's hospitals have been at odds for months over his two-year, $43 billion budget plan. 

It scrapped a deal reached in 2017 that could cut taxes on hospitals. 

They now face the prospect of losing $270 million. 

Related Content: Capitol Report 'After Hours': Lingering questions as legislative session nears end

The Connecticut Hospital Association and the governor's office have a deadline of June 5th to reach a deal.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center