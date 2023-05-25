HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut House passed an expansive legislative proposal on Thursday with provisions to help prevent gun violence in the state, according to officials.

Gov. Ned Lamont introduced House Bill 6667, An Act Addressing Gun Violence earlier this year. The Connecticut House approved the bill with a bipartisan vote of 96-41. Now the bill will move to the Connecticut Senate, where it will need to be approved before the governor can sign it into law.

The legislation would aim to prevent gun violence, mass shootings, firearm accidents and suicides, according to a release from Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We need to do everything we can to keep our communities safe and prevent those who intend on doing harm from accessing these deadly weapons,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “The provisions included in this legislation are supported by the overwhelming majority of Connecticut residents – including many gun owners – because they want to live in a community that has commonsense measures that encourage gun safety and prevent harm from impacting our neighborhoods and homes.”

The following provisions are included in the legislative proposal:

Open carry: The bill would ban open carry of firearms in public, but individuals with a gun permit could continue to conceal carry, except in restricted locations.



High-risk repeat offenders: Bail, probation and parole responses would be increased for those with repeated firearm offenses.



Ghost guns: The bill will update the 2019 ghost gun proposal to include the ban of ghost guns assembled before the bill's enactment. All ghost guns must be registered with the state by Jan. 1, 2024.



Bulk Purchasing: The legislation will prevent bulk purchasing of handguns from discouraging straw purchases by barring the sale, delivery or transfer of more than three handguns within a 30-day period, or six hand guns from a firearm instructor. Law enforcement agencies, returns and exchanges, and transfers to a museum would be excluded from the bill.



The legislation will prevent bulk purchasing of handguns from discouraging straw purchases by barring the sale, delivery or transfer of more than three handguns within a 30-day period, or six hand guns from a firearm instructor. Law enforcement agencies, returns and exchanges, and transfers to a museum would be excluded from the bill. Safe storage: Legislation would expand current safe storage laws to apply to all situations, not just those involving minors or prohibited people who could potentially gain access to a firearm.