HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut House passed legislation on Wednesday that would allow Connecticut bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails permanently.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state introduced temporary legislation which has allowed restaurants and bars to sell to-go cocktails along with a food order.

H.B. No. 6548 also allows to-go cocktails to be delivered by a direct employee of the restaurant or a third-party vendor who holds an in-state transporter’s permit. The bill is set to expire on June 5, 2024.

If the state Senate approves the bill, Connecticut would join 12 other states who passed permanent legislation for the sale of to-go cocktails since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cocktails to-go were allowed during the pandemic to support struggling hospitality businesses which represent thousands of jobs across Connecticut,” said Emily Smith, vice president of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Since then, cocktails to-go have become a regular part of takeout dining for adult consumers and a stable source of revenue for hospitality businesses as they continue to recover from the lasting impacts of COVID-19.