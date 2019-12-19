Connecticut lawmakers approve hospital agreement and restaurant worker wage clarification

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers in Hartford kept the lights on late Wednesday night in the House and Senate to vote on two ‘leftover’ issues: restaurant wages and a hospital agreement.

These are both leftover issues from last session that didn’t get addressed.

For restaurant employees especially – like waitresses and bartenders – they need to get paid, so lawmakers came in on a special session to get it done.

Many waitstaff and bartenders complained, upset, and even suing, saying they are being underpaid. They say they are forced to do non-service work (like prep work, tear down and clean up), for which they are not being tipped by customers. The tip element of their job being the reason their base wage is below state minimum wage.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff saying that this issue came to lawmakers late in the legislative session, “so many of us didn’t even know it was happening.” But, he says, it seems like there is a bipartisan agreement, “and there is agreement between labor and management as well.”

“It is the restaurant’s obligation to make sure that everybody on a server wage or a bartender wage – which is less than minimum wage – gets at least minimum wage. But, most tipped employees are making multiples of that.“ – Senator Paul Formica (R-East Lyme)

Caught in the middle: restaurant owners saying they were just following the guidance from the State Labor Department that turned out to be flawed.

But, the board lit up green in the House and Senate, passing new legislation by an overwhelming margin that clarifies job descriptions and minimum wage positions.

As expected, the House has passed the restaurant worker wages agreement 125-11, and the Senate is expected to follow.

Also passing unanimously in both House and Senate, lawmakers excepting an out-of-court settlement with Connecticut hospitals.

They had been suing the state for taxes they had been paying and the reimbursement they get for taking care of patients on Medicaid.

Lawmakers say the State will pay a roughly $70 million, one-time payment will be made to the hospitals.

“We needed to have the settlement today in order to give them predictability and stability and that’s what we did today.” – Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff

So it didn’t really matter who you were talking to (Democrat or Republican, House or Senate, restaurants or hospitals), everyone pretty much seem to agree: this is good for Connecticut moving forward.

“Every single hospital in Connecticut agreed to it; it is a seven-year deal. I think that is going to move much more quickly than restaurants, but they are two important things that should’ve been done a long time ago. And they are very positive for the state of Connecticut.” – House Minority Leader Themis Klarides

Governor Lamont says he’s going to sign both bills as soon as possible, especially The hospital legislation. He says that is a long time in coming.