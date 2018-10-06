Connecticut lawmakers react to Kavanaugh confirmation

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WTNH) - Moments after Senators voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court, Connecticut lawmakers released statements reacting to the decision.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a vocal opponent of Kavanaugh, called Saturday's vote the saddest day in his time in the Senate.

"This day is the saddest and angriest of my time in the Senate. The Republicans have succeeded in confirming a dangerous and deeply flawed nominee only by breaking all the rules and norms. The damage done today will be enduring - to the United States Supreme Court and to our country. To survivors in Connecticut and around the nation: I know this day is especially painful for you, but please know that we stand with you."

Senator Chris Murphy, who is currently running for re-election, tweeted that people unhappy with today's vote need to cast their ballots 30 days from Saturday.

"We're 30 days from election day. 30 days to do something about the frustration and anger of this week. 30 days to change Congress. 30 days to fight back. Let's go."

Governor Dannel Malloy said today's vote had a large negative impact for victims of sexual assault.

"The Republican Party today showed its true colors, disregarding powerful testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and voting to promote a man credibly accused of sexual assault to a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the land. Make no mistake, this, coupled with disingenuous and embarrassing sanctimony from some Senate Republicans, sends a powerful, abhorrent message in the age of Me Too that tribalism and advancing a right-wing agenda still trump the voices of survivors. Dr. Blasey Ford and the other survivors who have come forward with credible allegations deserve to be taken seriously. Instead, they got a sham - a rushed FBI background check, the findings of which will not be made publicly available, that omitted key witnesses and was controlled by the White House. The cowardice of the purportedly pro-choice, 'swing' senators is profoundly disappointing. Not only has Judge Kavanaugh shown himself to be temperamentally unfit to serve on the Supreme Court, he has expressed an open hostility toward everything from marriage equality, to civil rights protections, to workers' rights, to patient protections barring discrimination for preexisting conditions, to our already woefully inadequate gun safety laws. Today's vote is an indelible black mark on the United States Senate - and Connecticut families will undoubtedly pay the price."

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman called today's vote 'disappointing'.

"Today's vote by the United States Senate to confirm Brett Kavanaugh is deeply disappointing. Aside from the multiple credible allegations against him of sexual assault, his performance last week displayed a grossly inappropriate temperament for a Supreme Court justice and should automatically disqualify him from serving on the bench. Elections have consequences, and I urge all Americans who are concerned by the actions of this senate and administration, including today's confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh, to make their voices heard in November."

On Saturday evening, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro called today's decision a shameful day in history.