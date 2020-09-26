Connecticut lawmakers react to President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Barrett

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court Saturday in a ceremony at the White House.

If the Senate confirms her, Barrett will take the seat previously held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 last Friday.

Some Connecticut lawmakers have criticized the process of which Barrett was nominated since it is less than two months away from a presidential election.

RELATED: President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

In response to the nomination, Attorney General William Tong released a statement saying,

There will be heated and contentious debate over the unfairness and hypocrisy of this process, but let us not lose sight for one minute what is at stake. The Office of the Attorney General is actively involved in cases currently before the Supreme Court fighting for Americans with pre-existing conditions like cancer and diabetes, for our clean air and climate, for a woman’s right to privacy in her personal healthcare decisions, and more. All roads lead to the Supreme Court. Amy Coney Barrett, if confirmed, will either protect or dismantle some of the most consequential and fundamental rights enjoyed by Connecticut families today. The stakes could not be higher. Attorney General William Tong

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal also released a statement regarding the nomination saying,