Connecticut lawmakers react to President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Barrett

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court Saturday in a ceremony at the White House.
If the Senate confirms her, Barrett will take the seat previously held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 last Friday.
Some Connecticut lawmakers have criticized the process of which Barrett was nominated since it is less than two months away from a presidential election.
In response to the nomination, Attorney General William Tong released a statement saying,
There will be heated and contentious debate over the unfairness and hypocrisy of this process, but let us not lose sight for one minute what is at stake. The Office of the Attorney General is actively involved in cases currently before the Supreme Court fighting for Americans with pre-existing conditions like cancer and diabetes, for our clean air and climate, for a woman’s right to privacy in her personal healthcare decisions, and more. All roads lead to the Supreme Court. Amy Coney Barrett, if confirmed, will either protect or dismantle some of the most consequential and fundamental rights enjoyed by Connecticut families today. The stakes could not be higher.Attorney General William Tong
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal also released a statement regarding the nomination saying,
“I will oppose the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as I would any nominee proposed as part of this illegitimate sham process, barely one month before an election as Americans are already casting their votes. The American people deserve a voice in this hugely consequential decision.”
“Judge Barrett’s views would harm real lives – real people – in real ways, from children with pre-existing conditions to women who just want to be able to decide when and how to have a family. I’m fighting for them.”
“Judge Barrett, like any Trump nominee, has already been vetted and screened to meet two tests: a commitment to striking down the Affordable Care Act and to overturning Roe v. Wade. Judge Barrett has criticized past decisions protecting access to healthcare, shown hostility to reproductive freedoms, and expressed a willingness to overturn settled Supreme Court precedent that does not align with her extreme views. If Judge Barrett’s views become law, hundreds of millions of Americans living with pre-existing conditions would lose access to their health care. In the middle of a global pandemic that has claimed more than two hundred thousand American lives, rushing confirmation of an extreme jurist who will decimate healthcare is unconscionable.”
“I refuse to treat this process as legitimate and will not meet with Judge Barrett.”U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal