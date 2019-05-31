Politics

Bill raising age to buy tobacco products to 21 headed to Governor's desk

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:12 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:38 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut lawmakers made a bill one step closer to becoming a law on Friday. The State Senate approved a bill would raise the age to buy tobacco to 21. 

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers discussed house bill 7200, a bill that would prohibit businesses from selling tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

Governor Lamont intends to sign the bill into law in the coming days. If he signs the bill, Connecticut will become the 14th state to raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

