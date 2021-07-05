Connecticut lawmakers to revisit Lamont’s COVID authority in special session

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are expected to soon return to the state Capitol and decide whether to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s public health emergency and his executive authority once again. They’re currently scheduled to expire July 20.

The state Capitol complex will be open to the public for the first time since March of 2020.

“We’re ready to go in July 12 to take care of the governor’s emergency powers so we’re ready to go in anytime to take care of the people’s business,” House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) told News 8.

The General Assembly, controlled by Democrats, agreed in May to extend Lamont’s authority until July 20.

Lawmakers are also debating whether to bring up a bipartisan bill to reform the juvenile justice system, in light of that deadly hit and run last Tuesday in New Britain. That’s happening July 7.