Connecticut lawmakers to revisit Lamont’s COVID authority in special session

Politics

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut state capitol_106907

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are expected to soon return to the state Capitol and decide whether to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s public health emergency and his executive authority once again. They’re currently scheduled to expire July 20.

The state Capitol complex will be open to the public for the first time since March of 2020.

“We’re ready to go in July 12 to take care of the governor’s emergency powers so we’re ready to go in anytime to take care of the people’s business,” House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) told News 8.

The General Assembly, controlled by Democrats, agreed in May to extend Lamont’s authority until July 20.

Lawmakers are also debating whether to bring up a bipartisan bill to reform the juvenile justice system, in light of that deadly hit and run last Tuesday in New Britain. That’s happening July 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Southing PD give update on car theft task force efficiency

News /

News 8 Behind the Scenes: State Police patrols watching holiday weekend road travel, Hartford hit and run

News /

Ten people displaced after second-alarm structure fire on Baltimore Street in Hartford

News /

Heavy rain causes flooding, evacuations, road closures in Enfield

News /

Airlines sitting on $10-billion of credit that belongs to consumers

News /

PD investigating overnight shots fired incident in Glastonbury; police say it's connected to area car break-ins

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss