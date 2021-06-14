Connecticut leaders calling on U.S. Senate to pass federal voting expansion bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s U.S. Senators and Secretary of the State are pushing the U.S. Senate to pass the For The People Act.
U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will be at the State Capitol in Hartford Monday to discuss the bill.
The For The People Act would set a federal standard for early voting, give universal access to mail-in voting, and make election day a federal holiday.
It would also strengthen election security and focus on campaign spending.