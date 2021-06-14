Connecticut leaders calling on U.S. Senate to pass federal voting expansion bill

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo, Angela Beauchamp fills out an absentee ballot at City Hall in Garden City, Mich. This year, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on mail voting and enacted new limits on a process that exploded in popularity during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s U.S. Senators and Secretary of the State are pushing the U.S. Senate to pass the For The People Act.

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will be at the State Capitol in Hartford Monday to discuss the bill.

The For The People Act would set a federal standard for early voting, give universal access to mail-in voting, and make election day a federal holiday.

It would also strengthen election security and focus on campaign spending.