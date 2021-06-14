Connecticut leaders calling on U.S. Senate to pass federal voting expansion bill

Politics

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo, Angela Beauchamp fills out an absentee ballot at City Hall in Garden City, Mich. This year, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on mail voting and enacted new limits on a process that exploded in popularity during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s U.S. Senators and Secretary of the State are pushing the U.S. Senate to pass the For The People Act.

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will be at the State Capitol in Hartford Monday to discuss the bill.

The For The People Act would set a federal standard for early voting, give universal access to mail-in voting, and make election day a federal holiday.

It would also strengthen election security and focus on campaign spending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Candlelight vigil held for Hartford woman killed in drive-by shooting

News /

Police search for suspects after carjacking incident in West Hartford

News /

With return to 'new normal' post-pandemic, restaurants facing new challenge hiring staff to come back to work

News /

What does it take to solve homicides in Hartford? We go behind the scenes with the Major Crimes Division

News /

Bradley International Airport launches new, non-stop flight to Atlanta

News /

Gov. Lamont signs Clean Slate Bill into law

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss