Connecticut leaders react to Biden’s win in 2020 presidential election

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The winner of the 2020 presidential election has yet to be declared, as vote counting continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — Joe Biden has won the 2020 Presidential Election, crossing the 270 electoral vote threshold after the nation spent around four days counting election ballots.

In a release, the President-elect said Saturday,

I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together. President-elect Joe Biden

Connecticut leaders are speaking out in response to the historical news.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy released a statement Saturday saying,

“Joe Biden is a man for this time, and I am thrilled the American people have spoken, and by decisive margin chosen him as our next President. This is good news for democracy, our country, and Connecticut. No doubt, Donald Trump will not go away quietly, and now President-Elect Biden begins the unenviable balancing act of beginning a transition while simultaneously having to bat down frivolous legal and political challenges from President Trump. But the people have spoken, and now the peaceful handover of power must begin.” U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

The Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued a statement Saturday saying,

“This election was fair, legal, transparent, and accurate. Voters decided this outcome. Not the candidates. Not the courts. This is the genius of our Republic, and the beauty of our nation. We must now begin the peaceful transfer of power, as we have for more than 240 years. And we must reject all efforts now to sow chaos and confusion, and to undermine faith in our democratic process. I am proud of our people—Americans—who have elected the first woman, the first African American, the first Asian Pacific American, Vice President in the history of our great nation. And a former state attorney general too!” Attorney General William Tong

Congressman John Larson (CT-01) released the following statement Saturday saying,

“The American people have spoken. Congratulations to President-elect Biden! I’m looking forward to working with him and his administration. It’s time for us to get to work, unify the country, and defeat this pandemic.” Congressman John Larson

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) issued a statement Saturday saying,

“This year, even in the face of an unprecedented global pandemic, Americans came out to vote in record numbers. COVID-19 couldn’t stop the American people from exercising their right to vote at the ballot box, and with more people voting in this year’s Presidential Election than in any other in history, the will of the people couldn’t have been more emphatically expressed. Eastern Connecticut was part of that movement—over 370,000 votes were cast in the Second District, the highest ever recorded. Hard working, patriotic election officials across the country deserve tremendous credit for their stellar work under extraordinary circumstances to ensure a fair and smooth election. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on running a campaign that overwhelmingly reflected the values of the hard-working people here in eastern Connecticut—one that was focused on the issues, and on bringing the American people together from both sides of the aisle to tackle the biggest challenges facing us today. “It is time to embrace the result that, like in any election, one side has prevailed. The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of this nation, our history, and our democracy. America is ready to move forward with a new President, and to begin the hard but necessary work of uniting our country.” Congressman Joe Courtney

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) released a statement saying,

“I want to congratulate the President and Vice President-elect, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, on a hard fought historic victory. “This election has pushed participation in our most precious civic duty to new heights, as we have recorded the highest voter turnout in 100 years. The security of our elections was protected and we waited anxiously as all the votes were counted. “President Elect Biden has received more votes than any candidate in American history and at his side is Kamala Harris the first female Vice President of the United States. “This has been a campaign like no other. We have been through so much as a country – an unprecedented pandemic, an economic collapse, and a political process that has only sharpened our divisions. I look forward to the steady leadership of President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris to get our country out of this crisis and help our nation heal. “It is also important to recognize that this result leaves half the country jubilant and the other half frustrated and anxious. I want to assure my constituents that I am a representative for everyone. I hear all of your voices and I will continue to fight tirelessly for all of my constituents.” Congresswoman Jahana Hayes

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement saying,

“I am grateful that, for the next four years, my children will be able to look up to a President who is a man of decency, compassion, and patriotism, and that that they will see a strong, accomplished woman in the White House for the first time in our history. It’s time to turn the page on the last four years, begin to heal the divides that have become too deep, and work to make the promise of America real for every American.” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement Saturday saying,