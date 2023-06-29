NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Supreme Court’s landmark decision to ban affirmative action is drawing reaction from Connecticut leaders, as well as the state’s colleges and universities.

Maurice “Mo” Cayer, a distinguished professor of management and psychology at the University of New Haven, said affirmative action policies not only impact higher education but also the workforce.

“We have accumulated evidence that having diverse board members, having diverse senior leadership teams, having diverse research teams end up on average, not automatic in every case, being more effective than less-diverse groups,” he said.

Cayer said the SCOTUS ruling may not have an immediate impact on the job market, but it could in years to come.

“It will create a little bit of a crimp in the talent management of those organizations,” Cayer said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s colleges and universities remain dedicated to creating inclusive communities.

“I’ve been talking to the university presidents for a while about this,” Lamont said. “We’re going to do everything we can to maintain diversity, equity and inclusion in all of our universities.”

Cayer said, moving forward, colleges and universities may find other factors to include diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Things like how did people grow up and from a biodemographic perspective,” Cayer said. “Did people face discrimination? How so? What impact? Did they develop grit and resilience as a result of their upbringing?”

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Merit and skill, rather than race, should be the ultimate factors of why students are granted entry to college, and I applaud the supreme court’s narrow decision today,” he said.

In response to the ruling Yale University President Peter Savoley said in part:

“A whole-person admission review process that takes into account every aspect of an applicant’s background and experiences has enabled colleges and universities to admit the classes they need to realize their missions. Restricting this ability limits universities in opening their doors to students with the widest possible range of experiences. This is a detriment to everyone who benefits from the diversity of our campuses.“

The full statement from Yale University can be read here.

The Connecticut NAACP State Conference President and National Board Member Scot X. Esdaile expressed outage over the decision.

“Today, the Supreme Court moved the country backwards by undermining the hard-fought

victories for Black students in their pursuit of a high-quality education. Affirmative action has

been a tool to remove barriers from equal access to higher education. Today is a reminder that we must re-double our efforts to fight against policies that condone money, power and privilege. TheNAACP will not tolerate racist policies or tactics in our colleges and universities. We will continue to mobilize and organize to ensure leaders and institutions enact and uphold policies that reflect equity, diversity, and inclusion,” Esdaile said.