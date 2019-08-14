Connecticut leaders to call on Congress to protect U.S. election system

(WTNH) — State leaders are calling on Congress Wednesday to protect America’s election system.

Senator Blumenthal and other officials are asking lawmakers to pass federal legislation that would guard against Russian interference in the next election.

The legislation includes funding to strengthen cyber defenses, standards for voting systems and more. The address will take place on Wednesday at the Connecticut State Capitol Room at 11 a.m.

