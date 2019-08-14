LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Connecticut leaders to call on Congress to protect U.S. election system

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — State leaders are calling on Congress Wednesday to protect America’s election system.

Senator Blumenthal and other officials are asking lawmakers to pass federal legislation that would guard against Russian interference in the next election.

The legislation includes funding to strengthen cyber defenses, standards for voting systems and more. The address will take place on Wednesday at the Connecticut State Capitol Room at 11 a.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss