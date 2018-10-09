Connecticut new voter registrations way up during Kavanaugh controversy
(WTNH) - 14,943 people registered to vote in Connecticut during the two week period of the Brett Kavananugh controversy.
This is almost twice as many people as registered in the previous two week period; 7,513.
Over twice as many registered as Democrats as registered as Republicans, but the largest number registered came from unaffiliated voters in both two week periods.
The Secretary of the State's office notes that October is normally when they see the most new registrations.
Ned Lamont believes the Kavanaugh controversy has energized many Democrats. He added, "The Kavanaugh hearings hit a raw nerve in people and, in particular, I heard a lot from young people. In particular, I heard a lot from young women."
Related Content: Kavanaugh asks questions in first day on bench
Bob Stefanowski said Lamont is doing everything in his power to make the election about issues in Washington to distract voters from the Connecticut economy.
The chairman of the state Republican Party, J.R. Romano, said he believed unaffiliated and Republican voters are more motivated by the state economy and budget dysfunction at the State Capitol.
He added, "All politics is local unless you're a Democrat, in which, you want to make it about anything but your failed policies here in Connecticut."
Here's a closer look at the registration numbers for the past two weeks:
5,458 new Democrats
2,420 new Republicans
6,719 new unaffiliated.
