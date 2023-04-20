HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nonprofit organization that helps people recover from addictions urged the state on Thursday to provide more funding for services.

“We need funding,” said Sierra Brantley, a peer support specialist. “This hits home.”

Brantley brought her emotional story to the legislative office building, saying that she would have died three years ago without help.

“If it wasn’t for InterCommunity, I wouldn’t be here today,” Brantley said.

She is proudly in recovery, nearly three years sober after walking through the front door of InterCommunity Healthcare’s 28-day detox program. The organization offers primary and mental health and addiction services.

“I watched everything in a domino effect,” Brantley said. “I was lost.”

Now, she works for the same organization that helped her.

“I am back to me,” Brantley said. “Exactly what I was given, I can do that for clients now.”

InterCommunity Healthcare CEO Kimberly Beauregard said the nonprofit’s demand for behavioral health has doubled in the last six months. However, the group is working with less.

“We have less beds,” she said. “We have less capacity.”

The two-year budget approved by the state’s appropriations committee this week gives nonprofits a 1% funding boost for the first year, and keeps the allocation flat in the second.

Beauregard calls it disgraceful.

“We will not be able to stay open,” she said. “One percent is just outrageous. We just do not understand it, and doors are closing and people are not getting services and they are dying.”

The group is urging the state to do more.

“Suicide rates are up, the opioid epidemic is up and I’m tired of seeing my friends and family pass away,” Brantley said.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in coming days his office would look again at state revenue and tax collection, stating a top priority would be more funding for nonprofits.