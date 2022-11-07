HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Candidates for Congress and governor criss-crossed the state Monday in a final push before Election Day.

In Wallingford, 400 people gathered for a Republican rally support Bob Stefanowski’s campaign for governor, which featured former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

“It’s time to return honesty to Hartford and get incompetency the hell out,” Christie told the crowd.

And in Bridgeport, voters heard from both candidates at a NAACP luncheon.

In the race for governor, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is up by more than 10 points, according to the most recent poll from WTNH/The Hill/Emerson.

“Talent is widely available — opportunity, not so much,” Lamont said. “I’m going to make sure everyone gets an opportunity.”

Democratic incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes, who is running for reelection in the 5th District, was buoyed by the American Federation of Teachers in Meriden.

“We will use our vote and collective power for those who can’t stand up for themselves,” she said.

Across town, former congresswoman Nancy Johnson spoke in favor of Republican George Logan in the race, stating that Hayes is “deeply tied to one faction” and “can’t really hear the constituents.”

“We can work together to solve our common problems,” Logan said. “My goal when I go to Washington is to help shore up Social Security and make it stronger.”