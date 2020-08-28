Connecticut Republicans cheer on President Trump, look for another 4 years

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifty hardy souls of the Connecticut Republican Party braved Thursday’s storm and gathered to celebrate their president.

“We’ll have fun no matter what,” State Representative Tony D’Amelio, the Trump 2020 Honorary Chair in Connecticut, said.

D’Amelio owns Verdi restaurant and hosted the party, a fundraiser for the Waterbury Republican Town Committee.

He said voters are looking for leadership and protection.

“Democrats stand for defunding the police and lawlessness, and it’s scaring people,” he said. “It really is. I talk to a lot of people every day in the restaurant business, and I think that’s a big factor in this next election.”

Earlier in the week, delegates were at the Republican National Convention for a COVID-19 safe roll call.

Leora Levy, CT RNC Committeewoman, declared “28-spicy votes from Connecticut.”

Jeff Santopietro, the Trump 2020 CT Coordinator, said Waterbury is Trump country.

“When I wear my shirt, my Trump mask, Ionly hear positive stuff,” Santopietro said.

The GOP State Party Chair, J.R. Romano, is at the White House the president’s nomination acceptance speech. Before he traveled to Washington D.C., he told News 8 despite Democratic voters outnumbering Republicans in Connecticut, Trump has deep support in the Valley towns and in New London County.

“Particularly those who punch a clock everyday and know what it is like to work really hard,” added Romano.

In the August primary, both Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden didn’t get the full support of their party faithful.

But this group of Republicans are in for the long haul, especially the women.

“He’s [Trump] hired a lot of women and moved women up,” Prospect State Representative, Leslie Zupkus, said. “People are really starting to see what is going and start to educate themselves and be excited about freedoms and less government.”

The state Republican party was divided over a Congressional race in Eastern Connecticut and how party leaders handled a criminal case involving one of the candidates. But on the final night of the RNC, that was behind them.

All eyes are on the November election, which is less than 70 days away.