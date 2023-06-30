NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major decision Friday — that some are calling a defeat for gay rights.

The United States Supreme Court ruled a Christian graphic artist can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The court ruled 6-3 for Lorie Smith, a Colorado-based graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites for opposite-sex couples only.



The court said to force her to create the websites would violate her free speech rights under

the constitution’s first amendment, despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics.



Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“This wrong and hurtful decision undermines state nondiscrimination laws at a time of rising threats and hostility targeting the lgbtq+ community. This supreme court is destroying fundamental protections Americans have fought for and lived by for decades,” Tong said.



News 8 spoke with people at the unveiling of “The Love Mural” in Hartford, where art work honoring pride month is displayed.



“Going forward, this opens the door for other vendors, or other organizations, institutions, etc to use this as a cover for legally discriminating against all individuals in our country,” said Luis Perez, president and CEO of Mental Health Connecticut.

The Connecticut LGBTQ+ Caucus released the following statement:



“…Continues the systemic discrimination that lgbtq+ people in connecticut and beyond have been routinely subjected to throughout human existence, which is exclusion from an equal and safe opportunity to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. “



Tong filed an Amicus curiae brief, which seeks to mitigate or expand the effects of a potentially crucial prior court opinion. Tong noting Connecticut’s public accommodation laws also forbid discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.



We reached out to GOP leaders in Connecticut for comment and are waiting to hear back.