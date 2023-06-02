HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bill that would make it legal to kill bears in Connecticut under specific circumstances–is heading to the governor’s desk.



On Friday, the Connecticut Senate passed a bear control bill–to combat the rising encounters happening across the state.



The bill has a very narrow set of circumstances in which you can legally use lethal force.

The bear has to come after you– your family– or your property and then you have the right to defend yourself.



It already passed the Connecticut House–last month. It’s now up to the governor to sign it into law.