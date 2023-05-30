HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two significant voting changes were heard on the Connecticut Senate floor on Tuesday.

The first was passed by lawmakers and now heads to the ballot in 2024. Voters will decide on whether to allow absentee voting for everyone next fall by approving a constitutional amendment.

Right now–you can only vote that way–for specific reasons–like if you are out of town or sick.

The other change was still being debated late into Tuesday night. It’s a bill that would set up how early voting will be implemented next year. If passed–it will head to the governor’s desk–for his signature.