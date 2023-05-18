HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Senate voted on Thursday to expand the paid sick leave law for employees in the private sector, according to officials.

S.B. No. 1178 would expand sick days for most employees in the private sector, except for certain union construction workers and their employers. Employees will also be able to accrue sick time faster and collect up to two weeks (80 hours) of paid sick leave each year.

The legislation will expand upon the law passed in 2011 to include employees of smaller businesses that have less than 50 people on staff.

The bill will also broaden the range of family members employees can use their paid sick leave to care for. Currently, the law only allows children under 18, disabled children, or spouses.

The legislation would include adult children, siblings, parents, grandparents and grandchildren.

The legislation now heads to the House.