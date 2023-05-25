HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Senate has passed a resolution that would exonerate the men and women accused of witchcraft in the state during the 17th century.

House Joint Resolution 34, “Resolution Concerning Certain Witchcraft Convictions In Colonial Connecticut,” seeks to bring relief to the descendants of the 34 people who were accused, convicted and executed for allegedly practicing witchcraft. 12 of the accused were convicted and 11 were executed in the 1600s.

“We cannot go back in time and prevent the banishment, tarnishing or execution of the innocent women and men who were accused of witchcraft, but we can acknowledge the wronghoods they faced and the pain they felt, pain still recognized by their survivors today,” said State Sen. Saud Anwar (District 3.) “Today, the Senate took an important step to own our state’s history and provide relief to the memories of the deceased and their descendants who still struggle with their ancestors’ wrongful treatment.”

The resolution now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk for approval.