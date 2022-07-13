HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are introducing new legislation in Washington Wednesday to protect the rights of women to cross state lines to seek abortion care.

Abortion access in several states has been swiftly curtailed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022 is the national version of Connecticut’s Safe Harbor Law, which protects abortion providers from other states’ bans. It creates a legal cause of action for providers and others sued in another state, enabling them to recover certain legal costs. It also limits the governor’s discretion to extradite someone accused of performing an abortion, as well as participation by Connecticut courts and agencies in those lawsuits.

The proposed legislation would make it clear that it is illegal for anti-choice states to limit travel for abortion services. It would also empower the U.S. attorney general and the people affected to bring civil action against those who restrict a woman’s right to cross state lines to receive reproductive care.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is already impacting people in every state and we need to do all we can and use every tool at our disposable to make reproductive health care safe and more accessible for all,” Blumenthal said.

“No woman should become a criminal because they choose to travel to Connecticut,” Murphy added. “We need to use every tool in our toolbox to defend reproductive freedom, and this legislation will protect women who travel to Connecticut and other states to get the care they need.”

The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022 was introduced by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)