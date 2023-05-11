HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s hemp farmers are facing an uncertain future after state lawmakers voted to limit THC sales outside of dispensaries.

The legislation passed in the Connecticut House on Tuesday, would outlaw products with high levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, from being sold in gas stations and smoke shops. The legislation is now headed to the Connecticut Senate.

The hemp and CBD industry say it’s a step backward and helps big businesses like dispensaries while leaving small cannabis businesses struggling to survive.

For Better Ways CBD it goes beyond growing pains.

“Probably will have to close,” said Duncan Markovich who co-founded the Better Ways CBD Branford shop.

Better Ways CBD just celebrated four years in business but the House-approved cannabis law provision requiring THC products containing more than one milligram per serving to be sold in a licensed dispensary jeopardizes it.

“That’s going to limit me. My product line will be cut over in half,” Markovich said. “Feel like, you’re getting pushed out and for what? Doing the right thing. We’ve been doing this for four years.”

The products are legal under federal law, which allows CBD products that contain high levels of THC to be sold on a 3% dry-weight basis. The new legislation would eliminate that.

Hamden State Representative Mike D’Agostino bought a jar of gummies at a smoke shop on the House floor that contained double the amount of THC that can be sold in dispensaries.

The Connecticut Hemp Industry Association agrees it’s a problem.

“We fully support that mission, however, they have crafted the language in a way that significantly impacts the hemp industry,” said Becky Goetsch, owner of Running Brook Hemp Company.

“It’ll be very challenging to adapt to this and stay in business,” Goetsch said.

Goetsch told News 8 that hemp is one of their top-selling crops and under the provision, she would have to reformulate and repackage every product she makes.

“The expense of that is significant,” Goetsch said. “We’re not at an intoxicating level of THC absolutely not, but those products will still be illegal by the standards laid out in this bill.”

The legislation still needs to pass through the Senate and Gov. Ned Lamont needs to approve it before it becomes law.

If passed the deadline to cultivate and repackage these products would be July 1.