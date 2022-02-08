Connecticut State Police Union endorses Klarides in US Senate race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police Union is backing Republican U.S. Senate candidate Themis Klarides who is vying for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Union leaders said the former House Minority Leader understands the job troopers perform every day and credited her for opposing proposed legislation that threatened qualified immunity protections for police officers in Connecticut.

“When others recently abandoned their long-term relationships with law enforcement and made our job more difficult, Representative Klarides was committed to protecting those that are willing to sacrifice their lives for others,” Union President John Castiline said.

Last month, Klarides, who was widely expected to run for governor, announced on News 8’s This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House that she was running for the U.S. Senate seat.

Aside from Klarides, three other Republicans are running in the primary for this Senate seat, including businessman Peter Lumaj, landscaper Robert Hyde, and former portfolio manager John Flynn.

Blumenthal has not announced if he’s running for reelection.