Closings
There are currently 47 active closings. Click for more details.

Connecticut treasurer aims to divest gun stock

Politics

by: Mackenzie Maynard

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s treasurer, who oversees $37 billion in public pension funds, announced plans Tuesday to reallocate $30 million worth of shares in civilian firearm manufacturer securities while banning similar future investments and creating incentives for banks and financial institutions to enact gun-related policies.

Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced the policy Tuesday saying, “our nation and our neighborhoods continue to be ravaged by senseless gun violence.”

Wooden lost his own cousin to gun violence and said this becomes a personal issue to him.

“Gun violence is a matter of significant financial concern which warrants attention of this office,” Wooden said during a news conference.

Right now, Connecticut pension funds are currently invested in five of 17 companies identified by an independent index as producers of guns and ammunition.

Wooden plans to also ban similar future investments and create incentives for banks and financial institutions to enact gun-related policies.

Governor Ned Lamont released a statement supporting Wooden’s policy Tuesday.

“The treasurer’s decision to divest from gun manufacturers and enact a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive, responsible gun policy should be applauded. Connecticut continues to be a leader in responsible gun safety policies and as a state, we must go beyond legislation in order to reflect the importance of protecting our communities from gun violence. While divesting sends a strong message, we still need a moment of action in Washington that will bring an end to the mass shootings that have become an everyday tragedy for our country.”

If this policy is approved by an advisory board, it will mark the first time Connecticut has taken the step of divesting shares in firearm-related companies since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Connecticut treasurer aims to divest gun stock

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut treasurer aims to divest gun stock"

'It was not loan': Fotis Dulos takes the stand in civil trial

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'It was not loan': Fotis Dulos takes the stand in civil trial"

Enfield police in search of alleged donation jar thief

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Enfield police in search of alleged donation jar thief"

Civil lawsuit against Fotis Dulos set to begin in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil lawsuit against Fotis Dulos set to begin in Hartford"

Vaccination exemption controversy may doom pharmacists' flu shot proposal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaccination exemption controversy may doom pharmacists' flu shot proposal"

Hartford teacher arrested in New Hampshire for sexually assaulting student in Bloomfield

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford teacher arrested in New Hampshire for sexually assaulting student in Bloomfield"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss