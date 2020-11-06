Connecticut’s U.S. Senators, Sec. of the State address ballot counting in CT, other states

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Every vote should count; it should not need slogans, or press conferences to support it, but 2020 is an unusual year.

Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, as well as Secretary of the State Denise Merrill held a press conference at the State Capitol Friday morning to say two things:

Every vote DID count in Connecticut. If you see votes still being counted in other states, that is a good thing — It’s democracy in action. If you think it is taking too long, it might be time to think of investing in better infrastructure.

Right now, Connecticut is one of only six states that does not allow either early voting or absentee voting without an excuse.

