Could early voting be coming to Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Could early voting be on the horizon in Connecticut? There is a push to make that happen, but it requires a constitutional amendment.

In 2014, people in Connecticut had a chance to vote on a ballot question allowing early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots.

It was defeated by a narrow margin — an estimated 44,000 votes. This time around, however, the pandemic has changed everything.

Carol Reimers, President of the League of Women Voters in Connecticut, said it’s time for a change.

“Elections are about voters, not candidates,” she said.

Connecticut is one of six states nationwide that does not allow early voting. Like Connecticut, voters in New Hampshire, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Mississippi must go in person.

After the huge use of absentee ballots, which was allowed by Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID Executive Order, there is a push to permanently change state voting rules.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill points to this year’s big change, saying, “Nothing like having an experience to make you understand what it’s all about.”

The state’s chief election official has been trying to get this change for decades.

“They see across the country…I think there’s 44 states now that have some version of this and so they feel if they can do it, why can’t we?” added Merrill.

Voting rules are embedded in the state Constitution. It would take a supermajority of both the State House and Senate to get a question on the ballot.

The earliest voters could weigh in would be 2022.

Senator Kevin Kelly, the newly elected Republican Senate Minority Leader, is open to the idea but wants old issues fixed.

“Long before this COVID, we have had a lot of problems with absentee ballots here in the state of Connecticut.”

Republicans point to the 2018 absentee ballot controversy in Bridgeport where a Democratic primary was decided by absentee ballots.

State Election Enforcement is still investigating whether the ballots were legally cast. COVID has stalled that case.

Kelly said early voting is worthy of a conversation, but the devil is in the details.

“We want to make sure the vote that is cast not only counts, but is safe and secure,” Kelly said.

And that long lines like those on Election Day are avoided.

Connecticut’s two senators are in favor of both early voting and no excuse absentee ballots.

“It’s about democracy and bringing Connecticut into the 21st century,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D).

“We want to join the rest of the country rather than remain behind the pack,” added Senator Chris Murphy (D).

The legislature will take up early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots during this year’s session. The governor is in support.