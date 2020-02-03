Countdown to Iowa Caucus: Democratic Presidential hopefuls make final push ahead of primary votes in Iowa

IOWA (WTNH) — The first votes in the 2020 Election is only hours away. Monday, residents in Iowa will cast their votes for the 2020 Democratic candidate they want to take on President Trump in November.

The Democratic hopefuls are using every possible minute to win over those undecided voters. The results of the caucuses in Iowa often serve as a strong indicator of how each candidate will do moving forward in the primary elections.

“We legitimately have a chance to advance the human condition.” – Andrew Yang,

“Now is the time for action. Action is tomorrow night.” – Senator Bernie Sanders

“I need your help, I know I can build the coalition to win.” – Senator Amy Klobuchar

Some Senators say they will fly back to Washington D.C. Sunday night for the impeachment trial, and fly back to Iowa Monday for the results of the primary.