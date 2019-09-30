Court hearing scheduled for Monday on Bridgeport primary election results

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Joe Ganim lost at the polls on primary day, but won big among people who voted with absentee ballots. With alleged irregularities in the absentee voting, some are now calling for the courts to order a new primary election.

The sitting mayor was challenged by state senator Marilyn Moore in the primary on September 10th. When the votes cast that day were all counted, Moore won by almost 400 votes.

Then they counted the absentee ballots, and Ganim won those by more than 600 votes, so Ganim won the election. But, some people have now said they were given absentee ballots, even though they planned to vote in person.

The lawsuit that’s in court on Monday alleges that, among others, the city clerk went to some registered democrats, gave them absentee ballots, even though they did not ask for them, and the clerk allegedly told them to vote for Ganim, and even offered to fill out the ballot for them.

That clerk, Lydia Martinez, tells the Connecticut Post that’s not true. She was fined for doing something similar in an election eight years ago.

Just two years ago, a court ordered a do-over in a Bridgeport city council election because of irregularities involving absentee ballots. So there is precedent. That lawsuit two years ago went all the way to the state supreme court, which upheld the ruling and ordered a new election.

That is what the folks bringing this suit to court today would like to see happen again, a do-over election. We’ll see what a judge has to say. That hearing is scheduled for two o’clock this afternoon.