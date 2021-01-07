CT congressional delegation calling for removal of Trump following attack on Capitol

(WTNH) — People across Connecticut and the country and all over the world are reacting to the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday. Now, politicians from Connecticut’s congressional delegation are among those calling for Trump’s removal.

After seeing what transpired Wednesday, CT lawmakers say they are distraught, disgusted, and fear the country is in danger if President Donald Trump spends another day in office.

During Wednesday’s madness, CT officials were among the lawmakers, Capitol staff, and journalists who took cover, sheltering in undisclosed locations while a pro-Trump mob trashed the Capitol building.

It all happened after the first objection during the certification process of Joe Biden’s November presidential election win.

Wednesday, we checked in with those CT officials to ensure their safety. Thursday, many are speaking out after Capitol property was damaged, at least four people were killed, and several dozen were arrrested.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congressman John Larson talked about their fears and what they feel needs to happen with just 13 days left until inauguration.

Senator Blumenthal said, “I feel that Donald Trump is unfit to serve one day longer in office. I support any constitutional efforts to remove him…He is a danger to American’s and to American democracy.”

Congressman Larson added, “If you have a person who has his finger on the button and is in a downward spiral and you’ve noticed this psychosis, and you’ve seen these problems, and you just witnessed that he launched and incited a crowd against his own government, what’s to prevent him from doing that and disrupting the inauguration.”

There has been a lot of talk from lawmakers about Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment, a vehicle to remove the president from office. Senator Blumenthal says, if Pence does not take action, he believes the Republican party should begin the impeachment process.