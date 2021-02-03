CT Ed. Commissioner Miguel Cardona to appear before Senate for hearing to become next U.S. education secretary

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will appear before the Senate’s education committee on Wednesday for a hearing on his nomination to serve as the next U.S. education secretary under President Joe Biden.

The 45-year-old must still be approved.

His top priority will be helping the Biden administration meet its goal of re-opening a majority of the nation’s elementary and middle schools for in-person learning in the first 100 days of his administration.

Cardona has been Connecticut’s education commissioner for a little over a year. Many question if his youth and inexperience could be problem.

Senator Chris Murphy doesn’t think so. He is on the education committee and put out a statement that if anyone is up to the job of tackling the issues of education in a pandemic, it’s his friend Miguel Cardona.

More importantly, Cardona also has the full support of President Biden.



“Dr. Miguel Cardona, like other cabinet nominees and appointees, he’s brilliant, he’s qualified, and he’s tested,” Biden said.

Cardona’s story is an inspiration to many. A product of public schools himself. After his grandparents moved to Meriden from Puerto Rico, after college and multiple degrees, he returned to Meriden and taught elementary school students. From there he went on to become principal of Hanover Elementary and continued up the ladder to assistant superintendent.

RELATED: Miguel Cardona reflects on his journey through education; says kids need to learn about Hispanic heritage in school

In 2019, Cardona was appointed by Governor Ned Lamont to the role of commissioner of education.

“It’s a huge source of pride not just for me being the commissioner but the journey of my parents and grandparents,” Cardona told News 8. “If you were to look on my desk you would see pictures of my grandparents who sacrificed a lot more than [I did] so that I could be commissioner of education in Connecticut.”