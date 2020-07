(WTNH) — The General Assembly is inviting you to join in on a listening session about police accountability in the state. The event starts at 10 a.m. on the Connecticut Network website.

They’ll be going over a bill aimed at preventing police brutality. The goal is to strengthen police certification, call for mental health screenings for officers and attempt to tackle concerns like inherent bias through training.

The bill comes in response to nationwide protests about racial injustice.