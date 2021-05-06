CT lawmakers expected to vote today on constitutional amendment concerning early voting, no-excuse absentee ballots

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers at the state capitol are expected to vote Thursday on a constitutional amendment concerning early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots.

If approved, it would leave it in the hands of Connecticut voters in a 2022 referendum to decide if Connecticut should permanently allow no-excuse absentee ballots and early voting.

Connecticut is one of only 12 states in the nation that does not allow early voting at the polls.

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D) said Thursday, “Has there been fraud in elections? Yes, there has. People have been arrested and prosecuted. But it is so rare. It is such an unlikely crime that we should enfranchise the 99.9999% of good actors in our state and not punish everybody for that.”

House Minority Leader Vin Candelora (R) said, however, “I think the areas of concern, generally, is ‘how long does early voting take place?’ Especially given the financial impacts it will have in our communities. But also, we continue to hear about the lack of photo identification or signature verification.”

Wednesday, the Senate approved legislation to allow for absentee ballots through Nov. 3, 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns.